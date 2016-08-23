White Sands Treatment Center Monthly Therapeutic Spiritual Bonfire

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2016 --The White Sands Treatment Center spiritual bonfire is held once a month for patients in the White Sands drug and alcohol addiction treatment program. The bonfire takes place in Immokalee, Florida on the Seminole Indian Reservation just a short drive away from the White Sands Treatment Center. Raynaldo (Ray) and his wife Norita Yzaguirre host the monthly spiritual bonfire for White Sands and multiple other addiction recovery groups. These spiritual bonfires are to help addicts and loved ones of addicts find support on their road to recovery.



Ray Yzaguirre, who has been sober for over 10 years, leads the bonfire by sharing some of his experiences in active addiction and in recovery. After sharing about himself he gives a guest speaker the opportunity to share their own experience with addiction recovery with the group. At this point in the night the group breaks to share a BBQ dinner that Ray and his wife supply by the light of the bonfire.



After dinner Ray will get up and speak about the importance of asking for help and having hope and faith while in recovery. Attendees are then invited to step forward and share their own personal stories and experiences if willing. To conclude the night Ray and Norita raffle off prices to those who attended the event.



"The spiritual nature of the event is validated by sitting on Seminole Reservation land, seeing the fire in the moonlight and feeling the energy of the attendees. It is not a religious based group rather it's more spiritual in nature" says Adam Hochberg, White Sands Community Outreach Director. At White Sands Treatment Center we believe that a patient's chance of a successful recovery is significantly enhanced by involvement in these types of support groups.



