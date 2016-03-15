White Sands Treatment Center Offers Sobriety Tips for Ultra Music Festival 2016

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --The White Sands Treatment Center is reaching out to men and women who plan to attend this week's Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida, in hopes of helping them maintain their sobriety while enjoy this year's concert. Held in Downtown Miami, The Ultra Music Festival has become known as one of the nation's most popular outdoor electronic music festivals with hundreds of thousands of attendees each year.



As with many music concerts and festivals, drugs and alcohol are usually onsite, which when combined with the intensity and excitement of the festivities, can prove to be the perfect storm of temptation that could lead to a relapse.



The White Sands Treatment Center wants to remind those in recovery that there are ways to maintain your sobriety while enjoying your favorite live music. That's why we would like to offer some sobriety tips for Ultra Music Festival 2016. Be sure to have the right support system with you at the festival. Supportive friends or family members, or fellow recovery acquaintances can provide the encouragement and safety you need in an environment where drugs and alcohol will be readily available.



Be sure to discuss beforehand your plan should anyone outside of your group offer you an alcoholic beverage or drugs. In addition, always purchase your own drinks and keep them with you at all times. If you cannot find anyone in your support system that can attend the festival with you, search message boards and forums online for sober fan groups. Many large music festivals have fan clubs that are recovery based and have members who support and encourage one another during concerts. Some of these groups even set up their own tents at festivals so fans can connect and enjoy the music together while staying sober.



Another sobriety method you might want to employ is to kick-off and end your concert celebration with recovery activities. You can think of this method as bookends to the actual music event. Be sure to attend a recovery meeting before the festival and/or meet up with your sponsor or counselor right after the event ends.



Also, before attending the festival, keep in mind that you want this event to be memorable in a positive way. Being sober during the concert allows your mind to be clear and you to be completely present in the experience.



Last, have an escape plan ahead of time. If you begin to feel pressured or overwhelmed keep the number handy of a supportive friend or counselor who can help you get through it. You may also want to scout out some safe places you can be alone when you first arrive at the festival, should you need to get away from tempting atmospheres. Prepare to leave the festival all together if the pressure becomes too much to handle and you are tempted to engage in relapse behavior.



About The White Sands Treatment Center

