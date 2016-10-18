White Squirrel Gift Shop, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Lifestyle Products

Hendersonville, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Eugenia Wilson is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.HomePlaceGifts.com. The website features a wide variety of lifestyle products with a particular focus on bargain basement steals, home and garden supplies to enhance your space, useful electronics, seasonal items, and personalized products. Wilson was inspired by the amount of people looking for some affordable treasures for everything from enhancing their everyday living to giving as a gift. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Wilson wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can find their next favorite collectible items or some beautiful accents for the yard.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of HomePlaceGifts.com. The website carries items including electronics such as splash-proof digital cameras and photo printers; home and garden supplies such as outdoor fountains and accent lamps; fashion accessories including designer handbags and totes as well as fashion jewelry; and more. In the future, Wilson plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Wilson regarding each and every transaction made on HomePlaceGifts.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a beautiful hand-painted winter cottage scene for the living room or a personalized travel tumbler for work.



To complement the main website, Wilson is also launching a blog located at http://www.HomePlaceReview.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality lifestyle products in general such as adding some creativity to your space with decorative glass vases, getting affordable gifts for your grandkids with kids' bargain hunter toys, and adding to your priceless collection by getting some NBA collectibles for sale. Wilson hopes to give valuable tips and information on enhancing everyday living with quality, affordable products.



About HomePlaceGifts.com

HomePlaceGifts.com – a division of White Squirrel Gift Shop, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Eugenia Wilson.



Eugenia Wilson

http://www.HomePlaceGifts.com

828-684-8495



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com