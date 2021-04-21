Whiteboard Explainer Video: Mango Animate Helps Brands Build Customer Trust

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --Messages are most palatable when communicated in a visual format. This is the impetus behind Mango Animate's user-friendly video software. Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM) was created with the purpose of helping businesses get their point across in a succinct, engaging, and lively whiteboard explainer video.



Mango Animate WM requires no prior knowledge or skills in video animation and delivers professional-grade video results. It is an optimal choice for creating whiteboard explainer videos. Because within the software, Mango Animate WM offers numerous whiteboard video templates, an easy-to-use editor for maximum video customizability, an ample selection of captivating hand animations and lively characters, voiceover capabilities, and much more.



Whiteboard explainer videos are a highly efficient way to connect with audiences. Instead of tasking customers with browsing the company website to find information, whiteboard explainers offer an optimal alternative to deliver messages with the least amount of effort possible for consumers. Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate, believes this is key to building trust with customers. "We ideally want for customers to feel taken care of by a business, and through taking the time to create whiteboard explainer videos on Mango Animate, companies relieve their customers of the burden of research. With a high-quality whiteboard explainer video, customers can save their energy and will feel more positive sentiment towards the brand."



In order to create a captivating and efficient whiteboard explainer video, Mango Animate WM suggests that companies have a singular focus. The purpose should be simple and crystal clear, as consumers are typically looking for a quick logical explanation. They also suggest the script focus on engaging storytelling so the voiceover captures and sustains customer attention in the same way that utilizing Mango Animate WM to create the whiteboard explainer video will help captivate consumers with high-grade visual stimuli.



To download Mango Animate WM, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has been helping businesses create innovative, high-quality brand videos with their range of animation and character video makers since 2003. They have user-friendly software that has helped a number of businesses easily create visually engaging videos for both internal and external business development.