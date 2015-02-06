New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2015 --HypnoViD announces the launch of a series of Whiteboard Videos/ Explainer Videos about Video Marketing Campaigns.



It is no secret that during the past 2-3 years the Videos are playing a very significant role in Internet Marketing. A video is highly effective in creating brand awareness because the viewers are more attentive while watching them.



Whiteboard videos are so successful because they use Pattern interruption techniques, that stimulate the users brain and therefore, the users will stick around and watch the whole video. The use of simple images will make even the most complex message easy to understand for the viewer.



"Recent Studies showed that when the user understands/learns something new, their brain is sending "happy messages" to the whole body, making them more likely to buy".



HypnoViD announced to take advantage of their expertise in Whiteboard Videos and create a series of Videos that will help their clients and business owners realize the strength of this type of videos, but will also take it one step further and talk about creating a winning video campaign for your business in a Do-This-Do-That style.(Starting March 2nd)



The company further added that after completing these series of Videos, they will further expand to explain how to apply Video Marketing Techniques so that your Video ranks up high.



HypnoViD is also considered one of the best Value for affordable custom Whiteboard videos, with prices starting at $199/min. Most businesses are known for charging over $1000 for a similar video and the quality of the final products between the two is almost identical, "We're the world's lowest cost video animation service, bringing you supreme value of money and quality to increase your sales and conversions."



The company are among the world's VideoScribe experts. Check out some samples of their work here.



When asked when the marketing videos will seem 'utilized' the company answered, "Undoubtedly, in the coming years, video marketing will become essential for anyone that wants to have a strong presence for their brand within the internet world."



About HypnoViD

HypnoViD is one of the leading companies that provides various online marketing videos to help businesses grow and create a noticeable brand. HypnoViD is one of their most popular marketing services which offers 100% custom whiteboard videos at a highly competitive price. Through the online platform, http://www.hypnovid.com specific details of the types of videos that the team at HypnoViD can create for a company can be viewed.



