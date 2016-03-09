Whitehats 9 Years of Innovation and Excellence Delivers Business Growth and Industry Recognition

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2016 --Whitehats continues writing its success story by completing another year full of accomplishments. Whitehats, in its 9th year, has continued its tradition of introducing products and services which would facilitate its customers. Shared below are some of the highlights of the last year.



We introduced Whitehats Cloud, an Enterprise Social CRM that offers a complete Sales & Service solution to the customers. Advanced customization makes it easy for you to tailor it to your own business or industry requirements. SMEs and big business enterprises will find it equally beneficial for advancing their sales management efforts.



Whitehats has also launched Whitehats Store. Whitehats Store is a one stop shop where you can get all your PC hardware requirements met. There is a wide choice in terms of the number of brands that are supported by Whitehats Store. New products are added to the store on frequent basis as per the changing needs of the customers.



Whitehats Studios is a newly launched service to help customers launch animated videos. Whitehats Studios covers all types of business needs when it comes to video production including explainer videos, how-to-videos, info-graphic videos, time-lapse videos, character animation, voiceovers, and website navigation videos. Our expert team of graphic designers, illustrators and animators works with you to understand your video production expectations and delivers them effortlessly.



WhiteWiFi provides business with a new yet more effective outlet for marketing their brand. You do not need to rely on the traditional way of advertising your business. WhiteWiFi provides you with a new social advertising experience. Get all the Likes, advertise Hot Deals of your business, and connect better with your customers. WhiteWiFi can prove great way of marketing for all kinds of businesses like Cafes & Restaurants, Hotels, Apartments, Health Centers, Recreational Clubs, Parks, and Metros.



During the last year Whitehats has worked with many new large enterprises in different sectors including Trading, Construction, and Banking. We helped construction industry companies establish a new website, create corporate profile and delivered complete IT infrastructure right from scratch. Whitehats also worked within the banking sector in UAE setting up their complete IT infrastructure and CCTV cameras to secure their office perimeter.



About Whitehats

Whitehats believes in introducing new and improved IT security measures for organizations. We are well aware of the emerging security threats to business organizations. During the next year, we will work on further enhancing our network security solutions including areas like cross platform audits, analysis of network setups, traffic and network penetration testing. Whitehats also aims to focus on improving cloud solutions to help customers minimize downtime and protect against risks related to data loss. The cloud application solutions include support or testing of large scale web applications, software deployment, and migration.



On completion of one more successful year, General Manager Mr. Muhammad Rizwan Sabir expressed his satisfaction over the tremendous progress of Whitehats saying, "Every year, we aim big and achieve great success because of our determination and commitment to our customers to deliver the best. We look forward to keep on adding new and more exciting products and services to our portfolio."