Whitehats Cloud, an Enterprise Social CRM Sales & Service Solution Launched by Whitehats

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2016 --Whitehats Cloud has unveiled the much awaited Enterprise Social CRM solution named Whitehats Cloud. This CRM software is launched for SMEs as well as large sized business organizations.



There are many ready to use CRM software available in the market. Whitehats always felt the need to have something developed that would provide greater customization options and was affordable for SMEs. Whitehats has developed CRM software which can be customized to any business environment, industry or number of users.



Mr. Rizwan Sabir, General Manager of Whitehats expressed his views about the Whitehats Cloud CRM saying, "Unlike any other CRM software available in the market, you can customize Whitehats Cloud to your business and industry needs". He further added, "We are happy to see our customers satisfied with Whitehats Cloud, as they can use it without any problems."



CRM software than just the routine data entry.

CRM software than just the routine data entry. It can cater to needs of different sized business organizations with limited budget. Besides, the usual sales cloud management, you can also take care of management and service cloud as well.



Easily manage and define products including setting up expiry dates, offer in-depth product details, and ensure minimum profit margin percentage set against different products. One click proposals and quotations generation with central approval management ensures rightly priced products and services. A fully developed ticket support system ensures quality of after-sales support with the option to generate different types of reports for service cloud.



Management Cloud enables you to create and assign tickets to user groups as well as individuals. Define SLAs, ensure timely renewal of annual maintenance contracts, take a sneak peek at users' statistics, manage multiple currencies, and get real time status update of quotes or tickets. It has been specially designed to cater to the businesses working within UAE, eliminating the need to deal with VAT or other tax related inputs. Advanced CMS functionality allows you to manage content and take control of the CRM's appearance. The Management Cloud empowers you to create customized reports by adding or removing columns as per user's information requirements.



Whitehats Cloud is a complete sales and service management solution. It empowers business organizations to enhance their sales team's capacity to deliver business results on consistent basis. Features like Advanced Reporting, complete support for Rep Management, and ability to connect with customers via Social Media Functionality as well as proficiently manage your Sales Pipeline are few of the many ways in which Whitehats Cloud delivers robust business results. Get in touch with us today for a demo or more information on his exciting product.