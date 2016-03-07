Whitehats Design Revamps Its Website

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2016 --Whitehats Design, a Website Design and Development Company in Dubai, UAE has been revamped. The website has been redesigned while keeping the latest web design trends in context.



The new website has been redesigned around the circus theme. This new theme represents how creatively the Whitehats Design team works on its ideas. It juggles with the different website projects at the same. The idea is to make sure that our customers are happy and satisfied with the work that we do. The entire theme has been revisited to give it a contemporary yet unique look enviable by other companies. At Whitehats Design, our designers and developers go the extra mile to fondle with new ideas.



The new website has been created with in-depth detail about each of the services offered to the customers. For example, corporate website design customers will find out how professional website design services would help promote their business's brand. Similarly, the customers are also offered websites backed by content management systems.



Whitehats Design also offers animation designing services in UAE. The website covers animation designs of different types including 2D, Flash, Animatics, Animated Videos, Scribe or Explainer Animations, and Animations for E-Learning. The entire process, starting from the project evaluation to deliver the final animation is covered in a step-by-step approach, guiding the customers at each phase of the implementation.



About Whitehats Design

Whitehats Design is a website design company in Dubai that offers value for money services to its customers. We have been in the business of website designing and development for many years. Our aim from the start has been to provide a customer centric value. We make sure that all our services are tailored to evolving customers' needs. Our website designers and developers remain ahead of the latest web technology trends followed through the world as well as within the UAE region.



Get in touch with Whitehats Design today to know more about the ways in which Whitehats Design can help you with.