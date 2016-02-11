Whittier, CA Dentist Dr. Ramsey Ezaki Helps Patients Find Noninvasive Solutions for Jaw and Facial Pain

Whittier, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2016 --Dr. Ramsey Ezaki in Whittier, CA is helping his patients at Ezaki Dentistry find simple, non-invasive solutions for minimizing the pain and discomfort they are struggling with as a result of temporomandibular joint disorder, also known as TMD. This condition is surprisingly common, with some reports showing that TMD affects more than 10 million Americans and is more common in women than men.



The temporomandibular joint controls most of the jaw's function and movements that are used for speaking and chewing. TMD occurs when patients start experiencing pain in this joint, which can be caused by factors like stress, teeth grinding, or the continual clenching of the jaw muscles. Some of the symptoms patients with TMD may experience include trouble chewing, headaches or ear pain, teeth grinding, pain when opening or closing the mouth, the jaw becoming stuck open or shut, or clicking or popping sounds when opening the mouth.



Patients who are experiencing any of these symptoms should seek the advice of a medical professional to avoid long-term adverse health risks that can come as a result of TMD. Prolonged teeth grinding, also called bruxism, can cause severe damage to the teeth as it wears away the enamel and exposes the teeth's dentin which is much more susceptible to decay.



As an experienced dental professional, Dr. Ezaki can help patients properly diagnose TMD and find a non-invasive solution to minimize symptoms and correct the root cause. In many instances, this involves creating a custom night guard for the patient that is designed in a special way to prevent the jaw muscles from engaging throughout the night. Dr. Ezaki may also suggest other behavioral treatments that can alter the use of jaw muscles in a way that provides relief for the patient.



In addition to providing solutions for TMD, Dr. Ezaki provides a full range of general and cosmetic dental services at his Whittier, CA office. These include services such as cleanings and fillings, bridges, crowns, dentures, inlays and onlays, periodontal treatments, and more.



About Dr. Ezaki

With more than 35 years of experience, Dr. Ezaki has become known as one of the most qualified dental professionals in the Whittier, CA area. He has been named a Fellow in both the Academy of General Dentistry as well as the Academy of International Studies. Dr. Ezaki was recently named one of America's Top Dentists of 2014 by the Consumer Research Council of America and is a frequent guest speaker on dental health for the local Whittier school district.



To learn more about Dr. Ramsey Ezaki and the services he offers for dental patients who are struggling with TMD or facial pain, please visit www.EzakiDentistry.com.