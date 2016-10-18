Whittier Speech Therapy Service Provides Trusted Results for Those with Speech Impairments

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Whittier speech therapy provider, LA Speech Therapy Solutions offers a wide range of services. Whether a patient is looking for voice therapy, stuttering therapy or treatment for speech and language disorders, this top-rate company aims to provide results for all of their patients. They are able to correct hoarse or breathy voices and a variety of other voice disorders. Treating these types of impairments requires specialized training from a certified Speech-Language Pathologist like the ones at Whittier speech therapy provider, LA Speech.



Stuttering is a common disorder among young children who are learning how to speak for the first time. They often grow out of this behavior on their own, but sometimes intervention is required to correct the problem. The team at Whittier speech therapy provides individualized treatment, using state-of-the-art techniques from our qualified speech therapists. Their clients have shown tremendous improvements in their speech and self-confidence after just a short time of undergoing treatment, a true testament that their treatment plans are effective and efficient.



For parents that are unsure if their child requires speech therapy treatment, the Whittier speech therapy provider offers language and voice evaluations. The results from these tests can help determine what kind of intervention the child needs, if any. These evaluations will also help the speech therapist determine the best course of action for the child's needs and goals. Although they specialize in Whittier speech therapy, they are centrally located, which enables them to serve the greater Los Angeles area.



