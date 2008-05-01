Whizlabs launches SCJP 6.0 CX 310-666 Certification Exam Preparation Kit

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2008 -- Whizlabs recently announced the launching of SCJP 6.0 Certification Exam Preparation Kit. The launch of this kit once again shows the leadership of Whizlabs in Sun Java Certification Exam Preparation.



SCJP 6.0 certification exam is essential for the current Java professionals to upgrade their credentials to the latest SCJP 6.0 certification.



A free evaluation version of the new SCJP 6.0 Preparation Kit with 15 free questions is now available to download.



SCJP 6.0 Certification Exam Preparation Kit. For trial download visit (http://www.whizlabs.com/scjp/scjp-6.0-details.html)



Sudeepa Basu, CEO Whizlabs Software, says, "This kit has been specially designed keeping in mind the special needs of busy Java professionals who want to upgrade skill level. We understand that they have limited study time, so the kit is designed in such a way that the user ends up saving their valuable time and optimize their preparations for the exam."



You may not need to relearn ABCD to know the spelling of "catastrophe". Whizlabs SCJP 6.0 Certification Exam Preparation kit preparation techniques are inspired by the philosophy represented in the above statement.



Whizlabs Kit has you prepare in a question-answer format which is known to have exponentially high retention power than any other form of study. It results in immediate boost to your performance in the exam. You get so used to the question types, exam environment, exam temperament, exam level concentration that it naturally results in boosting your marks in the exam. This kit drastically reduces your preparation time because you will only be spending time on areas you need to rather than everything in the subject. The biggest benefit of this preparation kit is it jump starts your preparation saving you huge amount of time and effort, it kills procrastination.



SCJP 6.0 kit consists of 6 Full Length Simulated Tests with 432 Unique Questions, 150 Quiz Questions, Quick Revision Tips, Detailed Explanation with Every Question and Tips N Tricks to prevent mistakes by taking the smartest route to success already discovered without reinventing.



God forbid incase you do not clear the certification exam we will refund back the entire price of the kit to you without asking any questions all you have to do is send us a copy of your results.



For additional information related to SCJP Certification Exam Preparation Kits, please visit http://www.whizlabs.com/jwhiz.html



About Whizlabs

Founded in 2000, Whizlabs (http://www.whizlabs.com) is a leading developer of exam preparation solutions for certification exams. Whizlabs offerings have been endorsed by many such as TheServerside.com, JavaRanch, CertCities etc & rated best by many discussion forums.

