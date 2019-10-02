Who Are Behind the Course Director Agency "Your-IDC"

Gili Air, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2019 --Your-IDC is a team of passionate PADI Course Directors who offer tailor-made PADI Instructor Development Courses (PADI IDC) and Career Development programs in different locations around the world!



They introduce divers this adventurous and unique way of life. You-IDC share their extensive knowledge and teaching methods with scuba divers to develop their skills and build their confidence as a PADI Divemaster, Open Water Scuba Instructor, Master Scuba Diver Trainer or Staff Instructor. They believe in providing scuba divers with a personal experience, from their first contact with the divers all the way through to celebrating their success.



Who are Your-IDC?



Your-IDC are a team of PADI Professionals who have never forgotten why they became dive professionals in the first place. A love of the ocean, a yearning to travel, a thirst for exploration and a strong desire to introduce others to the underwater world, is what drove them to become scuba diving instructors. As a team of good friends and divers who love to teach they developed Your-IDC to preserve this wonderful lifestyle and help scuba divers to live it too!



Why choose Your-IDC?



Your-IDC develop confident, highly employable PADI dive professionals who are ready to take on any challenges they may face during their careers.



They offer PADI Instructor training programs (PADI IDC) that are exploratory, educational and constantly evolving to incorporate the latest techniques.



They make learning exciting and collaborative. They believe that the process is just as important as the end result.