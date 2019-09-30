Who Is Santanna Energy Services? What Do They Offer?

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --Santanna Energy Services (SES) has been around for over 30 years offering fixed rate electricity and natural gas plans. SES opened its doors in 1988, with a mission to create life-long relationships by providing quality service to customers, communities and employees. We are 100% employee owned and built on VALUES and SERVICE. With our exceptional sales team, we make it easy to switch providers. We service plans to thousands of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in IL, MI, IN, OH and PA!



At Santanna, you become a part of our family. We value your time and trust in us and we want to show you how much we care.



You've probably heard "I don't want to switch, it's too much hassle" or "it's not worth my time to switch". Not only is it easy to switch, but there is no service interruption and you receive great benefits! Since we value all of our customers, we now offer a NEW Customer Rewards Program so that is makes sense to switch! You receive $25 in rewards just for paying your bill! That's $300 in rewards dollars a year! In this program, you can use these rewards dollars to shop, dine, travel and more! Popular brands such as Nike, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade are just a few of many partners in our program. Grab coffee at Dunkin Donuts or have a fun family meal are TGIFridays! Receive a cheaper deal on hotels when you go on vacation and shop for more clothes for the beach! The amount of options are incredible! When do these rewards dollars expire? Never! Once you have it, you keep it! That sounds like a sweet deal just for paying your bills!



Santanna has no sign up or switching fees! When delivery starts, you receive natural gas and/or electricity from our supply to your home or business through your current utility. Think of your utility company as a delivery service that also offers energy. When you do business with us, you still receive the same quality energy, delivered the same way, with one bill from your utility. You simply pay the price for our energy instead of theirs. You can sign up with Santanna Energy Services at any time. Utility choice programs are open for enrollment and participation is strictly voluntary.



Your current utility will still be responsible for installing, operating and maintaining their meters and gas or electricity distribution system. You will still contact your current utility in an emergency situation such as a gas leak or fire or power outage. They will also continue to read your meters, and invoice you for the distribution of your gas and/or electric. However, the choice is yours when it comes to the company you purchase your energy from! Choose Santanna Energy Services!



We have cost-effective plans for Natural Gas and Electric that offer fixed prices as well as other options. There is no service interruption and again your current provider remains for service and delivery. At Santanna Energy Services, our fixed rate plans can help you secure your monthly energy bill by locking in a low price that never increases for the duration of your contract of 3, 6, 12 or 18 months depending on the product. Many customers like the price security of a Fixed Rate Plan because the price is secured for the term whereas variable plans may fluctuate up or down each month. Contact Santanna Energy Services at any time to discuss your account and any other options we have available for you. You can view our current rates on our website or learn more about Santanna at www.santannaenergyservices.com.



At Santanna, we are constantly working on new products and plans to fit everyone's lifestyle needs!



Lastly, once you make the switch, you get REWARDED! Our customers can earn $25 a month (that's $300 a YEAR) to use towards unique benefits like travel, dining, online shopping and MORE! The best part – the rewards never expire. We continue to develop ways we can be your best partner in items that are a part of your everyday life!



Over the next 30 years, Santanna plans to remain committed to the success of its employees, customers, and community. Once you switch over to Santanna Energy, it's like joining a family.



For more information on our plans and products or to enroll in a plan please contact us by phone at 630-552-6881 and our website: www.santannaenergyservices.com.