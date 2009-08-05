Who is using my wireless network?

Duken, Vestfold -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2009 -- Worried about wireless security? New wireless network tool by Zamzom instantly provides users with information on each and every computer that has access to their wireless networks, including authorized and unauthorized users. From computer and user names to Mac and IP addresses, Zamzom wireless networking tool even identifies computers unseen in a program neighborhood and computers that can’t be pinged.



Most people rush through the setup process when it comes to establishing a new wireless network, says Per Hansen of Zamzom.com.



“That’s totally understandable, but it’s also quite risky because of security reasons,” he confirms. “A study of financial districts showed that 57 percent of the wireless networks were open or used weak WEP encryption.”



As wireless technology has developed and increased, so have the number of security risks. Hacking methods have become much more sophisticated and innovative, leaving companies, personal computers, and any other wireless device wide open and vulnerable. While there are a number of different methods of accessing a wireless network, there are also various manners in which to secure a network and counteract threats.



Zamzom wireless network tool does just that by informing users of precisely who is accessing their networks so that they can go about protecting their personal and company information.



Within 10 seconds, Zamzom helps users take valuable steps toward properly securing their wireless networks – a measure that should not be overlooked or skipped.



“If you gave me a dollar for each wireless router that has not changed the default administrator username, I’d probably be pretty loaded by now,” Hansen says.



Easy to install and easy to manage, Zamzom’s wireless network tool is compatible with Windows. The user-friendly interface requires no specific computer knowledge to operate and even gives user the opportunity to save information results. Zamzom wireless network tool is offered in both a basic version (freeware) and a premium version (shareware), both of which are downloadable at http://Zamzom.com.



To download a copy of Zamzom wireless network tool and to learn more, please visit www.Zamzom.com.

