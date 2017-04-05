Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2017 --Muchmusic. It was a cultural phenomenon. It connected Canadians. It was unique, ever-changing, unpredictable. A game-changer, diverse, self-aware, an influencer before the term existed.



Now it's gone. Canada's subversive media voice silenced.



Snow Job. Tree Toss. Electric Circus. Fromage. Now just fond memories.



Who did it? Who buried a national treasure?



Fingers point at current owners Bell Media but, according to Canadian icon and Muchmusic legend Ed the Sock, the channel's death happened long before it was sold and the culprit was....



No...not going to tell you here. Watch the video below.



Is the spirit of Muchmusic truly dead? Einstein said that 'energy cannot be destroyed, it can only change form'. Meet that new form. The second coming will not be televised, it will be live-streamed.



It's all here - WHO MURDERED MUCHMUSIC? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DgYqjMrDdo&t=24s



http://www.funetwork.tv