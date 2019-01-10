Whole Spices Importers, Grupo Canela, Creates a User-Friendly Website for Customers

Pico Rivera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2019 --Whole Spices Importers, Grupo Canela, is one of the biggest distributors in the United States and have updated their website to be more user-friendly. They distribute over 20 million pounds of spices and herbs a year. With over 200 different items, they export and import hundreds of containers a year around the globe. The biggest retail consumer and loyal customers are families. Whole Spices Importers, Grupo Canela, has become a household name with their quality products and guarantees 100% satisfaction.



About Grupo Canela

Whole Spices Importers, Grupo Canela, makes it their duty to provide wholesale spices and herbs to the domestic market. They source from over 30 countries and acquire products from around the world to provide the highest quality to consumers. Whole Spices Importers, Grupo Canela, has over 200 kinds of products, they have made a user-friendly website for their customers to view them all. For more information, visit 8531 Loch Lomond Dr, Pico Rivera, CA 90660 or at their website https://www.cinnamononline.com/ (562) 407-2643.