Wholesale Cardboard Boxes in Vancouver: Meeting the Need of Online Shopping

The rise of online shopping has transformed the retail industry, offering consumers convenience and a wide range of options worldwide. The industry is immense, and the statistics are staggering, but joining this lucrative realm requires logistics, including considering options for shipping and packaging.



Online shopping has become a global phenomenon, with people from all corners of the world embracing its benefits. There were 268 million online shoppers in the United States alone in 2022. The number is projected to surge to nearly 285 million by 2025, highlighting the steady growth and widespread adoption of online shopping among Americans. The numbers presented here come from a study by BELVG, an e-commerce website development company.



Global E-commerce Sales on the Rise



The impact of online shopping extends far beyond the United States. According to recent estimates, global e-commerce sales are expected to reach a staggering US$ 58.74 trillion by 2028. This remarkable figure signifies a substantial increase from previous years, underscoring the exponential growth and immense potential of the online shopping industry on a global scale.



Rapid Growth in Online Retail Sales



The future of online shopping looks exceptionally promising, with projections indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% in online retail sales from 2021 to 2028. This signifies that the online shopping industry is poised to continue its rapid expansion for the foreseeable future. With the convenience and accessibility it offers, online shopping has become the preferred choice for an increasing number of consumers worldwide.



What are People Buying?



Online shopping preferences vary between genders, with distinct trends observed in the types of products purchased. Men tend to gravitate towards computers and technology (39%), followed by travel bookings (37%), furniture and decor (32%), books and magazines (23%), and online food delivery (14%). On the other hand, women show a preference for travel bookings (35%), furniture and decor (30%), books and magazines (25%), online food delivery (18%), and computers and technology (18%).



Understanding these trends allows businesses to tailor their offerings and marketing strategies to serve their target audience better and enhance the online shopping experience.



Cardboard Boxes in Vancouver



The statistics surrounding online shopping present a compelling picture of its ever-increasing popularity and influence. From the rising number of online shoppers to the skyrocketing e-commerce sales, the data points to a thriving industry that shows no signs of slowing down. Of course, surfing this lucrative trend requires some planning. As a box supplier in the Vancouver area, Racer Boxes can create custom boxes complete with branding for businesses ready to join this digital movement. Learn more about the types and sizes of boxes available. From food and consumables to large electronics and appliances, the team at Racer Boxes can provide versatile options at competitive prices.



Reach out to Racer Boxes to learn more..



