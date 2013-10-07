WHUK Rolls out Windows Server 2012 Hyper-v Plans Including DR Using Hyper-v Replica

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2013 --Web Hosting UK Com Ltd. (WHUK), one of leading fully managed web hosts in the UK for over a decade, has launched the industry acclaimed hardware hypervisor technology, the Windows Server 2012 Hyper-V, to its range of web hosting solutions.



The new virtual private servers are built over Windows Server 2012 Hyper-V platform and a hardware infrastructure consisting of Dual octa-core processor, 128 GB DDR3 RAM and multiple disks in RAID 6 configuration.



When asked about the need for this enhanced offering, the CTO at WHUK referred to its exceptional features such as Multitenant security and isolation, Disaster Recovery, Live Migration, Application Monitoring, Hyper-V smart paging to name a few, which can help harness the growth of SMBs. “Another unique feature that no other host in the Industry offers is the disaster recovery (DR) feature that we offer irrespective of the DC geographies.”, he further added.



The company also boasts about its Tier IV datacenter infrastructure that helps them ensure maximum network and power availability with two separate 10 Gigabit networks.



The new Windows Hyper-V VPS offering includes 2 vCores (virtual cores), 2 GB of guaranteed RAM and 40 GB (RAID 6) disk storage as an entry-level configuration which can be scaled upto 4 vCores, 6 GB RAM and 70 GB (RAID6) storage which can be turned into a high availability solution through Hyper-V Replica, the disaster recovery (DR) option. To know more, contact WHUK at 0800 862 0890 or sales(at)webhosting(dot)uk(dot)com.



About WHUK

Established in the year 2001, Webhosting UK Com (WHUK) Limited offers a wide array of value for money domain registration and web hosting services including Linux/Windows Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), CMS Hosting and eCommerce Hosting or you may rent Dedicated Servers in the UK with different premium add-on services such SSL and Offsite Backup Solutions. 24x7x365 technical support is available and 99.95% uptime guarantee is offered as standard with their UK-based servers.



