Why Acting Students Recommend Hollywood Acting Coach Brad Heller

What all true actors have in common is the desire to become better at their craft. Some fall into a method style, quite literally, that can lead them down a difficult and even – in some cases – destructive path. Others, however, find a highly effective and truly sustainable route with The Heller Approach. When students – past and present – speak about The Heller Approach, it immediately becomes evident that there is something that there is something very special about not just the approach the acting studio takes, but also the dedication of the studio owner himself – Brad Heller.



"The Heller Approach is so refreshing compared to other classes I've taken. In my very first session with Brad I had a moment of clarity and I knew right away what needed to be changed in the scene we were working on. I love the idea of not having to be beaten down and broken to be a good actor. You can still give a great performance and have fun with it!" shared Brittany Finamore who has been in Glee, Cory in the House, Ghost Whisperer, Another World.



As a regularly booking actor himself, Heller relates to not only the challenges of acting on stage, but also maneuvering through the industry as well and the idea of always being prepared for a call.



"I never show up for work without working with Brad first. He keeps me real & he points out both my strengths and weaknesses in an encouraging way that allows me to make the most of every opportunity," added Judge Reinhold who is well-known for his roles in Beverly Hills Cop, Beverly Hills Cop 2, The Santa Claus, and Ruthless People – to name a few.



The Heller Approach is always accepting new students.



About The Heller Approach

From Judge Reinhold, Tyler Blackburn, and Natalie Distler to David A.R. White and Masi Oka, students of The Heller Approach have successfully created acting careers, and constantly keep their acting tools sharp with the studio. Brad's students have booked series regular, recurring, guest starring, and co-starring roles on hit shows like "Greys Anatomy", "Extant", "Heroes", "Anger Management", "Two And A Half Men", and "Mike And Molly". They have also starred in major Studio Films and Broadway theatre productions as well as and hundreds of commercials. Brad has also taught many professional comedians how to take their comedy and put it into a believable character ultimately leading to sit-com work.



