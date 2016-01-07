Santa Ana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Experienced and knowledgeable auto accident attorney Andrew Napolin, serving the greater Orange County area, has just released a new article to better inform car accident victims of their legal rights following a recent car accident.



It can be difficult to know whether or not legal representation is needed following an auto accident due to a number of different factors. For some people who are involved in an auto accident, they may feel like their injuries are not severe enough or that following through with a long, drawn out personal injury claim may not be beneficial. But with the help of the best car accident lawyers in Orange County California, accident victims have a much better chance of reaching a fair and just settlement.



How to Deal with an Auto Accident



Each year across the US millions of people are injured in car accidents. With so many people left hurt and suffering after these accidents, there is a great demand for experienced and honest legal representation to help victims reach a fair settlement for their personal injury claims. For those who have been injured in an auto accident in Orange County California, it is important to act quickly to find the right auto accident attorney to help victims reach a settlement with the insurance companies and defendants.



What to Do After a Car Accident



Car accident claims can also greatly benefit from quick thinking on the part of those involved in the accident. This means that once any life threatening injuries have been addressed, drivers and their passengers should dial 911 in order to file a police report. Car accident claims that are filed without a police report may be more difficult to win in court without the help of an experienced personal injury lawyer.



With the help of the best possible auto accident attorney, car accident victims not only stand a better chance of winning their claim but they are also more likely to receive compensation beyond the maximum amount that insurance companies would normally pay out. While the insurance companies are only legally responsible for a maximum settlement, the experienced team at Orange County Car Accident Lawyer can help accident victims determine whether or not pursuing an additional settlement from the defendant in the personal injury claim may be beneficial. This additional settlement is something that can help victims cover costs for auto repairs, medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering.



With the help of the best car accident lawyer in California, accident victims can get the help they need to win their personal injury claim. While everyone in the state of California has the legal right to represent themselves in court, it is often at a great risk to their personal injury claim to do so. Instead, those who have been injured in an auto accident in Orange County California are urged to take advantage of a free consultation offered by Andrew Napolin online today.



