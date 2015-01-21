Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2015 --The PADI IDC Indonesia in the Gili Islands conducts courses on a monthly basis at the only PADI 5 Star Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan offering the very best of training facilities available. The dive center is situated directly on the beach and the training sites are situated very close, therefore minimizing logistical time accessing dive sites and maximizing time spent on the training site or back in the dedicated IDC classroom.



The course is conducted by highly renowned award winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod. Having worked in a variety of places across the world including Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the Caribbean, Australia and of course Indonesia; Holly is able to advise her candidates of potential job opportunities, what to expect from potential jobs and of course what will be expected from them. Previously working with PADI 5 Star IDC Centers in Koh Tao, Perhentian Islands, Malapascua, Utila, Bali and Sydney, Holly has now been able to design and develop the perfect program in the Gili Islands incorporating the very best of educational techniques.



The course is conducted every month and is run on an 11 day schedule with an additional 4 days of pre IDC preparation. Although the course is serious it is also a lot of fun and candidates will often make friendships and forge relationships that will last long after the IDC has finished and well into a career as successful Scuba Diving Instructors; ultimately making the first steps in networking themselves as a professional scuba educators with the industry.



During the course of each year there are approximately 10 opportunities to join the program in Gili Trawangan so it is important to consult the 2015 Gili IDC Schedule and plan accordingly. Also the PADI IDC Fan page is a fantastic source of information including current events, photos latest news and of course to see how past, present and future candidates are getting on in the program.



About The PADI IDC Indonesia Course

Taking the PADI IDC Indonesia Course is a great way to get into the industry making a smooth transition from studying to working within the industry. Once training has finished at the first ever established PADI CDC Center in Lombok and the Gili Islands candidates will be fully prepared for a life as a PADI Instructor and of course is also many dive centers situated in Gili Trawangan that are always looking for new Instructors.



