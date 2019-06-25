Why Building a Strong Foundation Underpins the Perfect Basement Renovation

Concord, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Making use of that dead space underneath a house can make a real difference to the overall look and feel of a home, and add valuable living space without the need for costly extensions. But ensuring a basement conversion is done properly is vital, due to the obvious risks to the foundation of the entire house.



The first step in safeguarding a basement conversion project is to choose an insured professional who is covered for any possible damage caused by the work. The next step is to choose someone who is experienced and specialized enough with a sufficiently strong reputation for quality work, so the chances of causing damage are very small.



Home Renovations Canada, is an Ontario-based basement conversion specialist that says it meets both these criteria. They are also skilled in a particularly complex aspect of basement conversion work, basement underpinning – which is where the floor of an existing basement is lowered to make a bigger living space.



"Basement underpinning is an incredibly delicate process which, if not done correctly, can have huge ramifications for the foundation of a house," said a spokesperson for Home Renovations Canada. "It involves precise excavation work of the soil beneath an existing basement, enabling the floor to be lowered to increase the height of the space within the basement.



"While the risks of this activity are understandably high, there are also a number of other important steps in the process. The first is that we would arrange for an engineer and architect to visit a property and identify the basement's load-bearing walls, and any other important features such as duct openings and furnace connections.



"This step is vital because it means we can fashion the homeowner's needs and expectations around the reality of not impacting crucial features and causing catastrophic damage. Once these plans have been agreed, we take care of obtaining the necessary permits by liaising with the city authorities."



Once work begins and the soil has been excavated, it will be replaced by a material strong enough to support the modified home above. This can include a concrete base, concrete beams or, in some cases, piles sheathed in steel. When this is complete, and the old floor has been removed, Home Renovations Canada takes an extra step to ensure the new basement stays fully waterproof.



The spokesperson added: "A dry basement is absolutely essential not only for the comfort and health of the people living there, but also for the very foundation of the house. At Home Renovations Canada, we take care of all the waterproofing essentials by installing a waterproof membrane to keep out damp from the outside walls, and a sump pump and drainage system to keep groundwater out.



"It's all part of the complete service we provide to customers, ensuring that all planning/design, building, electrical and plumbing work is carried out as part of one integrated project. All this is properly managed and supervised by our experienced, qualified project manager, who will ensure everything runs to schedule and budget.



"The transformative effect that a truly custom-built, stylish and secure basement renovation can have on a home is huge, which is why we work closely with our customers to tailor the work to their needs while helping them understand the vital steps in maintaining the structure and safety of the house."



About Home Renovations Canada

