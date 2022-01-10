Why Choose Cardboard Boxes for Packaging? It's What Customers Want

Richmond, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2022 --As a company providing wholesale cardboard boxes to Vancouver businesses since 1991, the team members at Racer Boxes know cardboard is a customer's number one choice—and results from a recent survey seem to agree. For more, go to https://racerboxes.com/blog/why-choose-cardboard-boxes-as-packaging-for-your-products-its-the-customers-favorite/



Most consumers prefer companies that work with cardboard packaging. At least, that's what the new Toluna survey indicates. As a company responsible for online opinion polling, they presented findings from a survey taken from almost 2000 US consumers in 2020.



Results showed paper and cardboard packaging were voted the participants' favourites. Why? Mostly because it's a biodegradable material that's possible to compost (according to 69% of people). It's less harmful to the environment (66%), and it's easy to recycle. (51%).



Why Choose Cardboard?



In addition to the data above, this same survey also pointed to some issues related to consumer behaviour. More than half the participants (57%) claimed they were taking measures to reduce plastic consumption. 36% said they avoid companies that ship products in non-recyclable plastic packaging. And nearly half of consumers – 44% – said they felt non-recyclable packaging should be discouraged via higher taxes.



Consumers who shop online also indicated their preference for cardboard packaging – specifically 57%. In addition, 70% of consumers said they prefer deliveries in appropriately sized packages--neither large nor small. This is a great reason to consider custom box sizes made for the contents.



Conclusions



Although it's just one survey, the data indicates packaging plays an important role in purchase decisions. Packaging is not a throwaway choice, it reflects the intentions of a company, including its approach and commitment to the environment.



Businesses interested in wholesale cardboard boxes in Vancouver should reach out to Racer Boxes in Vancouver. When it comes to top-quality corrugated cardboard boxes for businesses, we're outside-the-box thinkers.



Request a free consultation and cost estimate at 604-270-8205 or info@racerboxes.com



About Racer Printing

Racer Printing and Box Manufacturing is the cardboard box producer serving British Columbia, Canada and Washington State, US. Get top quality corrugated cardboard boxes delivered to your busines. These corrugated box products are 100% made in Canada and all of corrugated box materials are exclusively sourced from Canada or the USA. Our services include corrugated glued carton / kraft agricultural boxes, baker boxes, box delivery, box printing, custom boxes, die cut boxes, display cartons, mailers, garment boxes, and much more



For more information, call 604-270-8205 or visit the company website at https://racerboxes.com.



Racer Boxes

Richy

604-270-8205

Company Website: https://racerboxes.com