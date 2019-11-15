Why Choose Cosmetic Surgery Center of Nashville

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2019 --Deciding to have plastic surgery is a big decision. We want the best results with minimal downtime. So not only do you have to decide who your plastic surgeon will be, but you also have to decide on where your surgery will take place based on the plastic surgeon you choose. Many people do not think about the location of their plastic surgery as an important part of their decision.



Dr. Chad Robbins performs his surgeries at the Cosmetic Surgery Center of Nashville. The Cosmetic Surgery Center of Nashville is located at 503 Spruce Street in the heart of Nashville, TN. The Cosmetic Surgery Center of Nashville is an advanced, state of the art, state accredited surgery center. Our onsite facility allows us to provide our patients with superlative comfort, privacy and safety. The Cosmetic Surgery Center has private exits to provide our patients with the utmost privacy and confidentiality when leaving after surgery.



Unlike large hospitals, at The Cosmetic Surgery Center of Nashville, we have the same staff every day which allows our patients to intimately know our staff and provide excellent care. In the operating room this allows Dr. Chad Robbins to have the same staff that works with him every day from the assistant in surgery to the anesthesia provider to your recovery room nurse.



About Robbins Plastic Surgery and the Cosmetic Surgery Center of Nashville

At Robbins Plastic Surgery and the Cosmetic Surgery Center of Nashville we strive to provide safe and excellent care to each patient in a warm and comfortable environment. Check out our operating room and recovery room at www.robbinsplasticsurgery.com. Schedule a consultation with Dr. Chad Robbins today and we will give you a tour of our state of the art surgery center in Nashville, TN. Call us today at (615) 401-9454.