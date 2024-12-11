Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2024 --As much as clients would like it to be true that all they need to do is open a business and they will be flooded with clients, the real truth is that getting a strong brand that is visible to potential and current customers is an ongoing struggle. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they understand how challenging it is to keep a brand in front of people so that they turn to the client when they're looking for a product or service that they provide. There are a lot of different options to help build a strong brand, but one that is often overlooked is using custom printed packing tape for all packages that are sent. Seemingly a trivial matter, the packing tape being used on packages could be helping to build a brand one recipient at a time. Contact them today to learn more about the different kinds of packing tape available and to place an order for custom printed packing tape.



Like most marketing efforts, repetition of the message or the brand name is key to having people remember the brand. When it comes to stronger brand visibility, the more times a brand name is seen by the core clients the stronger a brand becomes. There are a variety of ways to get a brand in front of people's eyes to help with that repetition, and one of the most common ways to do so is with every package that they see.



This means that the packing tape selection can have a great effect on stronger brand visibility. By having the brand on every package that gets shipped out, not only will the current clients be reminded when they receive a package but everyone else that sees that brand will become more and more interested in learning about the brand. In this way it helps to gain new clients.



In the modern marketing times, digital has taken over as the de facto method for increasing brand awareness. But simple and well executed analog solutions, like custom printed packing tape, can have a powerful impact on brand visibility. This brand visibility also crosses people's paths in a different way than is expected, leading to increased impact from a small investment. The custom printed packing tape allows a client to stand out from the crowd and garner the attention sought.



Custom printed packing tape is still an unconventional method for increasing brand visibility and attracting new clients. Because of the simplicity in replacing standard packing tape, many businesses and organizations do not realize that this is a viable option. For more than 40 years Phoenix Tape & Supply has proven through the partnership of thousands of clients that custom printed packing tape does indeed have an impact on brand visibility. Contact them today to start an order for custom printed packing tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.