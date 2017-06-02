New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2017 --At present, there is a number of problems faced by the majority of cleaning companies and their customers.



Although almost in all spheres of business automated systems have been replaced human labor, the situation with cleaning companies is another. In this area, the majority of work is still performed by people.



In accordance with this cleaning business still is quite a conservative area. That is why innovations that changed business in other areas have not done the same in the field of cleaning services of nyc yet.



It should be mentioned that full use of customer relationship management systems is still relatively new in cleaning services NYC sector. Because it is one of the few areas of business in New York where business is mainly still limited with website and mobile phone.



Luxury Cleaning NY company is a kind of leader of technological innovations in the field of maid services. So, it's worth considering several advantages of this modernization of business in the cleaning sector.



First of all, from this time every client of Luxury Cleaning NY company can fully automatize the cleaning in his or her home. Such customer relationship management system allows automatizing processes not only on the part of the company but also on the part of the client, which is a very important advantage. At present, a customer can set his personal calendar of cleaning (the ability to change the calendar will also be included). Monthly workers of the company will carry out cleaning in a set by client time and the funds will be withdrawn automatically.



To generalize the benefits of this innovation we get the following: the client maximum minimizes the time required to order cleaning. Everything is automatically. You can even forget about it but the system of cleaning will never forget and you will always have a clean home.



It should be reminded that luxury cleaning NY company has been an innovator in the modernization of working process with clients in the field of cleaning services NYC for several years.



About Luxury Cleaning Services NY

Luxury Cleaning Services NY Company specializes in providing the quality cleaning services in Manhattan for apartments, houses, offices; our main activity is a house, residential and same day cleaning service, but mostly for the inhabitants of Manhattan, in New York City. One of our the most popular services is post renovation cleaning services of nyc. Certainly, you can order our extra services, such as cleaning the outside of an oven, complete microwave cleaning, cleaning inside of shelves and drawers, cleaning of windows and windowsills. Also, we do apartment cleaning before and after moving from the apartment, the house and the office. We provide an opportunity to order cleaning service online at our website and to pay for it.