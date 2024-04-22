Why Having a Document Imaging Sample and Quote Prepared by Micro Com Is Similar to a Trip to the Dentist

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2024 --Okay, as it turns out, a trip to the dentist and the services offered at Micro Com Systems have next to no similarities whatsoever. The team at Micro Com can resolve long-term document storage issues and nagging records storage costs. They can ensure documents are constantly protected and easily available for sharing and distribution. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/whats-the-difference-between-a-visit-to-the-dentist-and-having-a-document-imaging-sample-and-quote-prepared-by-micro-com-systems/



At no point will the team at Micro Com be inquiring about extra services. There will be no polite reminders about when the next appointment is due—or scaping, needles, and drills.



The team at Micro Com probably won't be able to help if a tooth is broken or a root canal is required. On the other hand, in the same way that a good dentist can make pain go away, Micro Com can help solve long-term document storage issues and records storage costs. The team can make sure archived records are protected and easily shareable, reducing the time consuming need to drill into the company archives, looking for a file or fact.



Key Benefits of Working with Micro Com

- Staff experienced in all forms of document digitization

- Quality work, timely turnaround, and great value

- Ability to scan in-house or at client sites

- Capable of digitizing all mediums

- 100% British Columbia owned and operated



Micro Com's Promise



In almost 50 years of business, the team members at Micro Com have never advised a client to avoid sugary beverages, brush twice a day or questioned dubious flossing claims. However, as a 100% Canadian business assisting Vancouver businesses with documents and paper records, Micro Com can remedy that warehouse full of documents where records are lost, never to be seen again. Make sure the Perkins file is on hand when necessary!



Contact Micro Com Systems to learn more about on-site document scanning services in Vancouver.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/