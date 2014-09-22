Gili Air, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --Why PADI IDC Gili Islands at Gili Air?



Gili Air is part of the Gili Islands. Where everyone in the past went to Gili Trawangan, Gili Air becomes now these days more popular. Most of the visitors of Gili Air have been in the past to Gili Trawangan but they can’t identify themselves with the feeling of it with the past.



Gili Air is like Gili Trawangan 10 years ago; not a lot traffic on the roads, just enough people, and a few bars around the island where you can have a beautiful sunset or evening drink.



Gili Air became one of the popular places in Indonesia to start your professional training as a diver. The island does not distract the students with all night parties, but ones in a while there will be one.



In the evenings everyone can enjoy local or western food with a nice drink.

Dive resort Oceans 5 is the perfect place to start as diver a professional career. Oceans 5 is a PADI Career Development Center, a DDI (Disabled Divers International) Trainings Center, Reef Check Facility and Shark Guardian Dive Center.



Oceans 5 is well known in the world about quality of divers it delivers. Oceans 5 wants to do her best to teach diver to become safe and responsible divers. This results also in the amount of divers who wants to become a divemaster and instructor at Oceans 5.Dive Resort Oceans 5 is a premier PADI 5 Star IDC Dive Center located on Gili Air, Gili Islands, Indonesia.



Totally self-contained, fully equipped, dedicated to diver training and setting very high standards in customer service. All diver training is done to PADI’s 5* level. Divers and instructor candidates can be sure that their training will be done at the highest standard. Instructor Development Courses and Instructor Examination (IDC and IE) take place every month at Oceans 5. The IDC Staff of Oceans 5 is proud to have a 100% success rate in Indonesia. Every candidate they prepared for the Instructor Exam, not only have passed, but stood out from the crowd as the most prepared, most thoroughly trained.



Oceans 5 dive resort has 2 PADI Course Directors, Platinum Course Director Camille Lemmens and Owner of Oceans 5 Sander Buis. Oceans 5 has also an experienced team of PADI Master and IDC Staff Instructors to help the IDC Gili Islands candidates during the PADI IDC.



About Oceans 5

Oceans 5 is unique in their facilities. They have a especially designed 25 meters training pool for scuba diving, dedicated IDC classroom and Open Water training sites just 5 min away from her dive shop.