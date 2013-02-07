New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2013 --The Flagstar case mirrors lawsuits by insurers such as MBIA Inc and Ambac Financial Group Inc. (OTCQB: ABKFQ ). Defendants have included JPMorgan Chase & Co, Credit Suisse Group AG and Bank of America Corp's Countrywide Financial unit.



Flagstar Bancorp Inc was ordered on Tuesday to pay $90.1 million to bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd in a contract dispute over loans underlying $900 million in mortgage-backed securities.



U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ruled that Flagstar had materially breached contracts specifying the quality and characteristics of loans to be packaged into the securities.



Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (Ambac) is a primarily a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides financial guarantees and financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide.



Find out if ABKFQ could maintain its bullish momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=ABKFQ



Nestle S.A. (OTC Pink: NSRGY), chair Peter Brabeck, the 68-year-old Austrian believes water scarcity is perhaps the biggest threat facing humanity and while governments and businesses are finally waking up to this, precious little action is being taken.



Brabeck says he became a convert to the cause of water stewardship a few years ago when he was planning the food and drink giant's 140th anniversary and wondered what the challenges might prevent it from celebrating another 140 years in business.



Nestlé, the leading seller of bottled water, accounted for nearly 8% of its total 2011 sales of 83.6bn Swiss francs (£58bn).



Find out if NSRGY could pick up more steam in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009