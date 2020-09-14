Why It's Important to Go to the Head Exchange to Buy Digital Currency

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2020 --Digital currency is referred to as DIGICCY, and digital currency exchange is a place for digital currency trading and price determination.



As we all know, there are four most famous digital currency exchanges, namely OKEX, Binance, Huobi, and ZB.com, and they are called the "four major digital currency exchanges" in the industry. Many new exchanges in the digital currency circle are still experiencing problems such as low security and stability, poor platform experience, and poor service qualit?the four major exchanges already have rich exchange operation experience, high-quality trading experience, and a system with high safety factors, and have obtained legal exchange licenses recognized by many countries. Because the development of digital currency exchanges is closely related to national policies, compliance has naturally become an important criterion for selecting high-quality exchanges.



ZB.com, formerly known as CHBTC (Chinese Bitcoin), was established in June 2013. This low-key large exchange is celebrating its seventh anniversary these days. In the past seven years, ZB.com has been operating steadily and safely, focusing on improving user experience and continuously developing product systems. Today, it has formed a rich ecosystem of multiple product lines such as leveraged trading, collection of currency trading, wealth management, legal currency trading, ZAPP, a social terminal for tens of thousands of hot chats, and support for issuing currency red envelopes. And it has more than 10 million users all over the world. ZB.com is registered overseas in Samoa (located in the southern Pacific), and the Central Bank of Samoa (CBS) is responsible for digital currency financial management. This year, in order to cater to global compliance, ZB.com has successively obtained the US MSB license and the Singapore PSA Financial Authority's digital currency payment exemption.



OKEx's registration place was moved from Belize to Malta in 2018. Malta is an island country in the middle of the Mediterranean. Its country's attitude towards blockchain and digital currency is open. Of course, entities registered in Malta also need to meet the relevant regulations of the European Union. OKEX is a digital asset trading software app platform, established in May 2017. It mainly provides spot and derivative trading services for digital assets such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum for global users. It uses advanced technologies such as GSLB, distributed server clusters, distributed storage, multi-machine mutual backup high-speed memory transaction engine, cold wallet, and hot wallet with offline private keys. At present, the OKEx platform provides transactions in more than 150 currencies.



Binance is a blockchain asset trading platform, founded in August 2017, providing a wide range of digital currency transactions, currency information, blockchain education, blockchain project incubation, blockchain charity funds, etc. Services have compliance locations in Asia, Africa, and Europe. At the same time, Binance is also strengthening its team's localized operations in China. What most people don't know is that Binance's registration place also happens to be in Malta. Malta's current digital currency legislative plan will use VC Bill to regulate exchanges, digital wallet service providers and other related businesses.



Compared with the previous two exchanges, Huobi, a subsidiary of Huobi Group, is more famous. Its overseas registration place is in Seychelles, an archipelago country located in the Indian Ocean in East Africa. Seoul also welcomes the regulation of digital currency.



The development of the exchange is nothing more than the exchange's technology, security system, compliance, number of users, and compliance licenses to counter policy monitoring. Most small exchanges will encounter problems such as poor profitability, lack of active users, and insufficient capabilities, which lead to the risk of bankruptcy at any time. This shows that there is a reason why everyone is more willing to choose a well-known top exchange. Exchange compliance is definitely the general trend. Choosing a compliant large exchange will not only make tokens more liquid, but also make trading transactions easier, with less price fluctuations, and higher security.



In terms of market supervision this year, the industry positions of the four major exchanges-ZB.com, OKEX, Binance, and Huobi are relatively stable.



