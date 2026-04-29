Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2026 --The morning delivery service has given the receiving team a pile of packages, and they all look the same. Except for one that has custom printed tape that is colorful and provides the brand name of who the supplier is. In this scenario, which company would a client want to be? At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they can help clients to stand out in many different ways all with the use of custom printed packing tape. Adding a brand name, logo, as well as a phone number or website will make clients be remembered, both in ease of handling customers as well as when it comes time to making those all-important reorders. Talk with their team today about making it easier for clients to stay in touch with their customers using custom printed tape.



As a manufacturer, clients want to convey important information to customers quickly and easily. When they use different tapes or stickers for sealing up a carton, plus labeling it as fragile or sensitive, plus incorporating branding on the shipments, it makes things cluttered. Instead, custom printed tape can do all of this in a single swipe by incorporating the brand name and logo, contact information, as well as adding key words like fragile to the tape.



The packing tape that is used needs to do more than just seal up packages to deliver to customers. It has the opportunity to be a billboard for the brand, let handlers and recipients know key information about the contents, and provide general contact information in the form of a website or phone number. All of this makes shipments stand out for all the right reasons.



Many times, problems can be solved just by putting yourself in the shoes of the other party, or in this case in the shoes of a customer. How do they handle the parts? What things would make it easier to deal with shipments? By asking these questions of customers, clients will see patterns arise, and then they can take steps to make things easier for them. That could be as simple as making a phone number easy and clear on the packing tape that is used when shipping orders.



Communication is a key component to a solid working relationship, so promoting the phone number and other details on custom shipping tape allows for this communication to take place. Phoenix Tape & Supply can help provide clients with the right message on their custom packing tape and they don't have to change how they do shipping to add this vital component into the mix. Contact them today for more details and to order custom packing tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.