New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2013 --HSBC started coverage on shares of McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.



McDermott International, Inc. (MII) is an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) company. The Company is focused on designing and executing offshore oil and gas projects worldwide. MII delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning. It operates in more than 20 countries across the Atlantic, Middle East and Asia Pacific. The Company supports its activities with project management and procurement services.



Find out more on MDR here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=MDR



Atmel Corporation (NASDAQ:ATML) announced that Steve Laub, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2013 Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference on Thursday, February 14 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).



Atmel is a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of microcontrollers, capacitive touch solutions, advanced logic, mixed-signal, nonvolatile memory and radio frequency (RF) components. Leveraging one of the industry's broadest intellectual property (IP) technology portfolios, Atmel is able to provide the electronics industry with complete system solutions focused on industrial, consumer, communications, computing and automotive markets.



Find out where ATML could be headed here:

http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=ATML



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009