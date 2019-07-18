Why Natural Processes and Hydration Are Key in Restoring Skin and Reducing Wrinkles

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2019 --Cosmetic skin treatments are nothing new to most people, with procedures such as Botox and dermal fillers becoming so commonplace that latest forecasts point towards the global dermal fillers market surpassing $8.5 billion by 2024.



The impact they can have on people's wellbeing, by rejuvenating tired and ageing skin and restoring its youthful appearance, can be considerable, while the process itself reflects the growing trend to move away from painful cosmetic surgery towards quicker, more comfortable non-invasive procedures. Many procedures also use the natural processes of the body rather than injecting it with artificial materials and substances.



There are important differences between other procedures such as Botox, and the dermal filler injectable called Juvederm – also called a "liquid facelift". While Botox is a neuromodulator that is designed for dynamic wrinkles – those that have underlying muscles that constantly move, such as laughter and frown lines, and crow's feet – Juvederm aims to smooth out static wrinkles, such as those that may appear on the cheeks, chin and nose.



Juvederm is offered by the aesthetic treatment clinic Toronto Botox, which advises patients on the best course of therapy according to their needs and the type of wrinkles. Because of its versatility, Juvederm is a popular option – it can also remove scars and pockmarks, and make lips fuller by replacing the collagen and elastin that has naturally reduced through age.



The way Juvederm works is built on its active ingredient, hyaluronic acid – which is a key component due to its ability to retain moisture. Because human skin is made up of around 70% water, the best method of rejuvenating it is through hydration – and the hyaluronic acid works by attaching itself to the natural moisture of the skin and expanding it. This process logically helps to fill out wrinkles, lines and scars, but equally importantly it provides substantially raised levels of moisture to give the skin a healthier 'glow' and appearance.



As with any injectable, Juvederm is applied through a quick injection to the affected area of the face and notable results can usually be seen within a month of treatment. The Juvederm can also be injected into the lips, where the hyaluronic acid expands the fat content to give a more ample appearance.



"While many fears surrounding injectables and the substances they use have largely subsided these days, it is still reassuring for patients to know that Juvederm uses a natural compound that has also been in medicinal use for many years," says a spokesperson for Toronto Botox. "Hyaluronic acid is found throughout our bodies and has previously been used to treat cataracts and glaucoma, which gives it a safe, reliable and wholesome reputation that can be very reassuring for patients."



The effects of ageing, combined with environmental factors such as pollution and extreme weather, reduces the production of hyaluronic acid – which in turn reduces skin elasticity and volume, which then has the effect of creating wrinkles and sagging skin.



