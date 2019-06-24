Why Newmarket Weather Causes Skin Damage and How Laser Therapy Can Help

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --Skin conditions can have a considerable physical and psychological effect on people, with the obvious discomfort associated with itchiness and soreness often exacerbated by stress, anxiety and social embarrassment. A significant factor in the cause of such skin conditions is the weather, particularly when it is changeable and in Canada, where weather extremes are seen across the temperature spectrum, residents are especially at risk.



The harsh winters in Canada are very familiar to anyone, with the impact of extreme cold on people's skin including windburn and frostbite – the symptoms of windburn include sore and itchy redness, and severe dryness. A study by the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology also found significant flaring of conditions such as acne and psoriasis during the winter months.



But it is not just the cold that poses a risk to skin health. In many regions of Canada, the swing in temperatures across the seasons can have an equally damaging impact on conditions such as Rosacea – a 2014 study by the National Rosacea Society found that nearly 90% of rosacea sufferers blamed seasonal change for a worsening of their condition. And 58% said their conditions were worst during the summer.



Canada MedLaser is a specialist laser clinic that uses a variety of aesthetic techniques to tackle a range of skin problems. Their newest clinic has been opened in Newmarket, Ontario, where the changeable weather and contrasting extremes of heat and cold place residents at particular risk of developing skin conditions.



"The challenges of living with the extremities of Canada's diverse weather are well-known to most," said a spokesperson for Canada MedLaser. "Newmarket is unique in that it veers from severe cold in the winter to high humidity in significant parts of the summer. Neither excessive cold nor heat are ideal conditions for comfortable, healthy skin, so this can be really punishing for people.



"We have recently opened a clinic in Newmarket because we believe the local weather conditions mean our services are greatly in need. At Canada MedLaser we offer a number of treatments that can treat and reverse the effects of conditions such as rosacea and generally red, sore skin. For example, chemical peels work by applying a mild acid to a person's face and allowing the top layer of affected skin to be removed, with the remaining skin able to regenerate itself.



"Our laser treatment service uses a cutting edge Candela GentleMax Pro laser machine to provide more long-term solutions to Rosacea and other conditions. A five-minute procedure, laser treatment targets the visible veins and redness and makes them invisible. Another very effective treatment we offer is microneedling, which works by puncturing affected skin with tiny needles – this causes the body's natural collagen to quickly rise to the surface and repair the damage on the outer layers, removing any redness from the skin.



"With this range of effective treatments for skin conditions, Newmarket residents can protect themselves from those never-ending climatic variations throughout the year. The treatments are also quite quick and have minimal discomfort – not something you can say about Rosacea and dry, red skin."



About Canada MedLaser Clinics

Canada MedLaser Clinics offers a range of other aesthetic treatments, such as laser hair removal, cosmetic injections, Microblading, permanent make-up, anti-aging treatment and CoolSculpting – a process for removing body fat through a freezing technique. They also have clinics in Vaughan, Toronto and Mississauga.