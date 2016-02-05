Why Not Wear Caffeine Every Day Instead of Drink It? Introducing Joule, a Line of Caffeinated Bracelets and Watches

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2016 --It's no secret that people love coffee, energy drinks and other caffeinated beverages. It's also no secret that any boost in energy derived from that coffee or energy drink is almost impossible to maintain. Days are filled with energy peaks and valleys that disrupt productivity, cause jitters and create nasty mood swings.



Drinking coffee also packs on calories, stains the teeth and assaults people around us with that offensive coffee breath. Energy drinks aren't much better, and are typically loaded with sugar. Of course, these negatives are usually just part of the process in order to get that much needed caffeine fix, but not anymore!



Enter the Joule Caffeine Bracelet.



The Joule Caffeine Bracelet removes all of the negative aspects of consuming caffeinated beverages, while delivering the caffeine wanted. With the Joule bracelet, caffeine is delivered through a transdermal patch that snaps into the bracelet and delivers an even supply of caffeine for up to four hours. Once the patch has done its job, simply snap another into place to keep it going.



"The concept of wearing your caffeine is something most coffee or energy drink drinkers have never even considered," says Joule inventor Adam Paulin. "With the Joule Caffeine Bracelet, you no longer have to manage your intake to avoid all the negatives, and you'll pay less than $1 USD per day to do it."



The Joule Caffeine Bracelet is perfect for anyone who relies on caffeine to get themselves going in the morning, and to stay alert during the day, or through the night. This includes office workers, blue collar workers, shift workers, college students, teachers, truck drivers, police and firefighters, taxi drivers, athletes and more.



Everyone is invited to be one of the first to embrace the exciting and energy-filled "Joule Lifestyle" and grab a bracelet or watch on Joule's exploding crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo - http://bit.ly/1SGW9U9