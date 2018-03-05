Why Pick Adventures Within Reach for Climbing Kilimanjaro

Sun Valley, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2018 --Climbing Kilimanjaro is a once in a lifetime vacation, and travelers want to have the very best experience possible. The guide company will be the biggest factor in achieving the goal of climbing Kilimanjaro.



These are the main areas to look at when selecting a Kilimanjaro guide company:



1) Safety & Experience

2) Guides

3) Equipment

4) Food

5) Responsible Travel

6) Customer Service

7) Price



With Adventures Within Reach, safety is the highest priority. "Our guides, equipment, food, and customer service are of a higher standard than our competition," says Robin Paschall of AWR. "We offer all this at a competitive price. This combination results in very high summit success rates."



1. Safety & Experience



AWR has been offering Kilimanjaro treks for over 17 years. The sales staff has climbed Kilimanjaro on multiple routes, so they can answer the hardest questions.



All treks have a pulse oximeter, which measures pulse rate and oxygen saturation. The Kilimanjaro guide will test oxygen levels at least twice a day. This measurement is one way to see how well trekker are acclimatizing on the trek.



The AWR Kilimanjaro guides are certified Wilderness First Responders (WFR). They receive ongoing training in first aid and acute mountain sickness (AMS) so that they are up-to-date on the best ways to treat injuries and sickness.



All guides carry a phone for emergency use. Oxygen and hyperbaric bags are available to rent on the treks.



2. Guides



As on any trip, the guide really makes the difference in an amazing experience. The AWR guides are selected on their history of experience, safety, trek management, mountain knowledge, leadership abilities, and personality.



The Kili treks have 1 lead guide and 1 assistant guide for every 4 people (a 1:2 ratio).



Kilimanjaro guides are trained and certified by the Kilimanjaro National Park. They start out as porters and work their way up to assistant guide. When they are ready to advance to a lead guide, they go through the national park certification process. They also go through additional training like Wilderness First Responders (WFR), first aid, acute mountain sickness (AMS), and customer service.



3. Equipment



AWR takes Kilimanjaro equipment very seriously and make sure everything is in good working order.



- Tents: 3-person dome-style 4-season mountain tents for 2 people (Mountain Hardware or similar) with 4 poles to withstand high winds.

- Sleeping pad (non-inflatable 2-inch pad with nylon cover)

- Oximeter (1 per group)

- Spacious dining tent, dining table, and stools

- Cooking utensils, equipment, and supplies

- Eating dishes and utensils

- Wash basins and soap



Equipment is selected to provide a comfortable experience on the trek.



4. Food



On the mountain, trekkers are served breakfast, lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner. All meals are hot, including lunches if the weather allows. AWR uses fresh, local food that is plentiful and delicious. It is resupplied mid-trek. The chef is continually improving the menu to offer variety and nutrition including ample protein. They cater to special diets including vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free.



Water is boiled in the morning and evening to refill water containers with safe water to drink.



5. Responsible Travel



Adventures Within Reach is a partner of the Kilimanjaro Porters Assistance Project (KPAP). This is an independent non-profit that oversees the proper treatment of porters on Kilimanjaro (wages, clothing, weight limits, food, shelter, etc.).



6. Customer Service



In the end, a good travel experience is all about the people. AWR tries to respond to all requests and questions within 24 hours. "We can accommodate special requests (special diets, customized itineraries, celebrations, etc.). We have options to fit your budget — lower cost group treks up to luxury Kilimanjaro treks," Robin Paschall explains.



AWR has been offering Kilimanjaro treks for over 17 years. The sales staff has climbed Kilimanjaro on multiple routes, so we can answer questions and explain honestly what is it really like.



7. Price



Climbing Kilimanjaro is not a cheap trip, so trekkers want to have the best experience without overpaying.



Adventures Within Reach is a mid-priced operator — not the cheapest and not the most expensive — but also a great value for the price. There is no need to pay double the price for the same services. Low priced operators will cut corners on safety, equipment, food, and often treat porters very poorly.



Choosing the Best Fit for You



Climbing Kilimanjaro is a demanding, challenging feat. To succeed on the mountain, it is imperative that climbers are guided by an experienced outfitter, with proven competence, reliability and safety.



The guide service is the single most important factor in determining the success of a climb.



Adventures Within Reach has been getting trekkers to the summit of Kilimanjaro since 2000. Though there are several hundred tour operators offer Kilimanjaro climbs, only a handful can be considered reputable.



About Adventures Within Reach

Adventures Within Reach offers treks and cultural tours to Tanzania, Peru, Galapagos, and the Himalayas. AWR sends thousands of people each year on their dream adventure to Tanzania.



For more information about specific packages and prices, contact Adventures Within Reach at 303-500-5047, or visit http://www.AdventuresWithinReach.com.