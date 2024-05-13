Main Line Kitchen Design

Why Price Comparing Kitchen Cabinets Can Be a Bad Idea?

Why does price comparing kitchen cabinets at a bunch of different places almost assure that you will be taken advantage of?

 

Bala Cynwyd, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2024 --Cabinet pricing is dependent on dozens of factors. Customers are simply not knowledgeable enough about cabinets to price compare accurately. Accordingly, customers who shop too much and don't trust a good kitchen designer usually fall prey to the first unscrupulous designer they meet.

Read the article below to learn about all the ways that kitchen cabinet buyers could be comparing "apples to bananas"

https://www.mainlinekitchendesign.com/general/price-comparing-kitchen-cabinets-and-why-it-is-a-bad-idea/

Source: Main Line Kitchen Design
Posted Monday, May 13, 2024 at 12:34 PM CDT - Permalink

 