Commercial building owners have a responsibility to keep their building attractive and comfortable. But this goes beyond basic landscaping and interior design. Aesthetic and comfort start with the foundation of a commercial building itself-- and metal awnings are the perfect way to add value and appeal to commercial buildings, here's why:



Improved Aesthetic

Metal awnings just look good! There's no denying that metal awnings can add appeal to commercial buildings. MASA Architectural Canopies can even customize metal awning designs for a unique and original look. From vision, imagination, Ecoshade, and more, MASA is there to help their clients get exactly what they need.



Increased Energy-Efficiency

Metal awnings provide shade and protection for large commercial buildings, which in return can decrease cooling bills and carbon footprint. Not to mention, most metal awnings are created with recyclable materials.



Functional Outdoor Space

Perhaps the most obvious benefit of metal awnings for commercial buildings is the fact that they offer shade. This shade can make outdoor areas more comfortable for guests, clients, and workers. In certain cases, metal awnings can act as a canopy for an outdoor eating and/or working area.



About MASA Architectural Canopies

MASA Architectural Canopies provides quality metal awnings for commercial buildings throughout the nation. With three major facilities located in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Florida, MASA Architectural Canopies has the space, experience, and manpower to take on any job big or small. They also have experience working with some of the largest and most respected retailers in the nation.



As the only company certified to provide sealed engineered plans and drawings with guarantees in each state, MASA Architectural Canopies is the best choice for awnings, canopies, and other commercial coverings. For more details on metal awnings for commercial buildings, visit www.architecturalcanopies.com today!