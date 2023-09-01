Why Work at Goodwill? Here's Why!

Maple Shade, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2023 --Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia has been transforming lives since 1948. For 75 years, the organization has been dedicated to helping our local community through the sale of donated items. If you're looking for a fulfilling career with a purpose, here's why you should consider working at Goodwill.



A Mission That Matters

At Goodwill, every employee is part of a mission that matters. The organization is committed to helping local residents find meaningful employment. By working at Goodwill, you'll be making a difference in your community every day.



Opportunities for Growth

Whether you're just starting out or looking to advance your career, there are opportunities for growth at Goodwill. From on-the-job training to leadership development programs, the organization is invested in helping its employees succeed.



A Supportive Community

Goodwill is more than just an employer – it's a supportive community. The organization values diversity and inclusivity, and fosters a culture of respect and collaboration. When you work at Goodwill, you'll be part of a team that supports each other and works together towards a common goal.



If you're looking for a career with purpose, consider joining the team at Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. With opportunities for growth, a mission that matters, and a supportive community, there's no better place to work.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.