Why You Should Consider Tooth Replacement in Eagan and Shakopee Minnesota

Eagen, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2017 --When an individual has lost one or more tooth, they may consider tooth replacement options. It may be surgical or removable or provisional. There is no definite rule about the kind of tooth replacement is better, but dentists will try and replace teeth using surgical implants where achievable.



Many individuals fail to see the significance of tooth replacement in Eagan and Shakopee Minnesota. It's not just the aesthetic appeal or a beautiful smile, a missing tooth can also hamper one's chewing abilities. For many who have lost a tooth and do not care for getting it replaced, it's because to them it is an expense that they do not want to undertake. It is not hard to live with a lost tooth, but for anyone who does not want to spend their life with a gaping hole in their mouth, affordable tooth replacement is available.



The mouth acts as the innate anchor for the root of the tooth. When a part of jaw bone has no teeth to anchor, it shrivels back, changing the shape of the jawline and weakening it in other parts, jeopardizing the leftover teeth. Temporary and removable dental implants in Eagan and Shakopee do not protect against this loss of bone because they do not need the use of the bone for anchorage. On the other hand, surgical implants do. Therefore, it could be argued that replacing one or a small number of missing teeth using surgical tooth replacement is extremely important.



Dakota Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery is a reputed group of surgeons who practice a full scope of oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They provide expertise ranging from corrective jaw surgery to wisdom tooth removal and can also diagnose and treat facial pain, facial injuries, and perform a full range of dental implant and bone grafting procedures.