Wi-Fi Telecom Calls out GSM Network

Decibit today introduced the WiFi Phone, a new concept mobile phone allowing confidential P2P voice calls. Decibit's WiFi Phone addresses core issues to benefit users of wireless telephony. These issues include answering to health concerns by low antenna radiation exposure, assurance of privacy by encryption and riddance of mobile plans, calling costs and long term contracts.



The World Health Organization states as a fact that the electromagnetic fields produced by mobilephones are classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as possibly carcinogenic to humans. RF output power requirement of 2 W to reach far distance GSM cell tower antenna shrinks to mere 63 mW for a local Wi-Fi access point.



The design integrating the secure chip AT90SC1818CT for key generation and real time voice encryption, exchanges session keys using 2048 bit RSA in order to encrypt and decrypt voice data streams using triple DES.



Glass screen and keyboard are not present as the WiFi Phone combines only essential components for the given task for simple operation. The lightweight device is suited to make worldwide free of charge calls from airports, hotel rooms, as well as from home and office.



For more information visit:https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wifi-phone/x/8860459



About Decibit Co., Ltd.

Decibit Co., Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is registered and has sales & support office in Thailand, with registered business and production in Germany and production partner in China.