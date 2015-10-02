Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2015 --RSA Marketing Services will be participating in the upcoming 2015 Wichita Industrial Trade Show (WITS) taking place Oct. 20-22 at the Century II Expo Hall (Booth #83) in downtown Wichita, Kan.



Representing their Hydraulic Studio and Air Capital Drone Company (ACDC) brands, RSA will be showcasing their specialized industrial photography and videography capabilities — including indoor and outdoor high-definition video taken from a unique 'bird's-eye-view' of their DJI Inspire 1 drone.



"Not only are they cool, fun, safe and awesome, but they truly offer a unique perspective that until recently was incredibly difficult and costly to obtain," said Hydraulic Studio Director Clint Herring. "Whether it's outdoor aerial footage of a construction site in progress or indoor footage showcasing the magnificence of a manufacturing floor — today we can capture just about anything at a fraction of the cost and time."



Since 1974, WITS has been a significant marketplace for buyers in the Midwest. Each year, exhibitors from all sectors of our industrial community present their machinery, services and equipment. The 2013 show was sold out and 2015 is expected to have a comparable turnout.



During the event, attendees can stop by RSA's Booth #83 and drop off their business card for their chance to win a free drone video shoot valued at $500. RSA is also offering $350 off the final cost of any video shoot if scheduled during the event.



"Whether in the mud at sunrise from a Kansas oil field or in a studio with custom sets, stylists and heavy propping, said Herring, "Hydraulic achieves what clients want — that balance of impactful, productive and original work."



Admission to the Exhibitor Area and the Seminars are free. Century II Expo Hall is located at 225 W. Douglas, Wichita KS.



Event hours are:

Tuesday | October 20 | 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday | October 21 | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday | October 22 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.



For a complete list of exhibitors and seminar times, visit witshow.org.



About RSA Marketing Services

Recently ranked #2,089 on the 34th annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, RSA Marketing is the fastest growing marketing services firm in Kansas, propelled by high-growth clients, an expansion of in-house services and an aggressive business development program. Founded in 2010, RSA Marketing employs 24 professionals developing marketing strategies and plans, and executing a wide variety of marketing services for clients, including: Wesley Medical Center, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Equity Bank, Hinkle Law Firm, GreenAcres Markets, The City of Wichita, The Coleman Company and Great Plains Industries.



RSA's expanded service offerings include Hydraulic Studios and Hydraulic Networks. Hydraulic Studios produces a wide range of video and photography work to meet the increasing demand for video as effective online content. Hydraulic Networks provides a wide range of digital marketing solutions including website design and development, online advertising, online content marketing development, and distribution and re-licensing of software to optimize online marketing performance such as Site Intercept from Qualtrics and HubSpot.



RSA is a Google Partner Agency and the only firm in the region with staff certified for both Google Search Advertising and Display Advertising.



More information about RSA Marketing can be found at RSA Marketing.