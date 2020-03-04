Wichita Hit and Run Accident Claims Life of Local Man

Witchita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2020 --A recent hit and run accident downtown Wichita tragically claimed the life of a 22-year-old local man. According to a January 15, 2020 report by KWCH 12 News, the motorcycle he was driving stalled on East Kellogg Drive shortly before 7:00 p.m. on a recent Sunday evening. As he was pulled over to the side of the road, he was struck by another vehicle. The driver and passengers in the car immediately got out and fled the scene.



Hit and Run Accidents Wreak Havoc on Roads

Hit and run accidents are an unfortunately common problem in our area. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), close to 7,000 of these types of crashes occur each year. They cause other motorists, motorcyclists, bicyclists, and pedestrians to suffer serious and potentially life-threatening personal injuries. They also leave them to face hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical expenses and other costs on their own.



Under Kansas state laws, motorists are required to pull over in the event of crashes and collisions resulting in injuries or property damages. There are serious penalties for failing to comply with these laws, yet hit and run accidents still occur on a regular basis. "Hit and run is a serious crime, which people commit for a variety of reasons," says Wichita personal injury attorney Larry Wall of the Wall Huntington Law Firm. "In some cases, they simply panic or do not have the appropriate insurance or valid vehicle registration. In others, they may have been under the influence and hoping to avoid a DUI or wanted by the police on other charges."



Holding Hit and Run Drivers Responsible



While drivers may flee the scene in the hopes of evading, they can generally be caught and held accountable for their actions. "By talking to witnesses and obtaining video footage from nearby security or traffic cameras, we can generally get a good description of the vehicle and the suspects involved," says Wall. "Working with law enforcement, we put out notices in the community and among local repair shops, asking people to come forward with information." Once drivers are located, they face criminal charges. They also face legal liability for the damages victims and their family members suffer.