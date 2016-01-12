Wichita Industrial Trade Show Helps One Lucky Business Take Flight

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --A local aerospace manufacturing company recently won a raffle at the 2015 Wichita Industrial Trade Show (WITS) for a free drone video shoot ($500 value) courtesy of Air Capital Drone Co., a brand of RSA Marketing.



"Aerial footage makes any video and story more compelling," said Clint Herring, director of Hydraulic Studio, RSA's video division. "Clients are often stunned by how we use aerial to add charisma and new dimensions to a project. "



RSA Marketing shot the footage last month using their DJI Inspire 1 drone for aerial video and DJI Osmo for indoor video — both of which have cameras capable of shooting 4k video (greater than HD), as well as a 3-axis gimbal for optimum stabilization.



The captured footage shows smooth, orbiting shots around the facility, low-passing flybys, and kinetic rotating shots moving in, out and around the manufacturer's heavy industrial machinery.



"From epic soaring shots that graze the sky to rising pillar shots that float upward effortlessly — this technology offers a truly unique perspective that, until recently, was incredibly difficult and costly to obtain," said Bruce Rowley, Principal and CEO of RSA Marketing.



The local manufacturer was one of nearly 250 participating businesses to attend WITS 2015 last Oct. at the Century II Expo Hall in downtown Wichita, Kan.



RSA Marketing applied for FAA exemption under Section 333 last year on the basis that enabling unmanned drone use for commercial photography and videography will provide a positive impact to the local economy. The exemption enables RSA to fly an unmanned drone without adhering to a lengthy list of regulations developed for traditional manned aircraft but are not applicable to battery-powered, unmanned aerial drones.



For more information about RSA's aerial drone capabilities, visit hydraulicstudio.com and aircapitaldroneco.com.



About RSA Marketing Services

RSA Marketing is an entrepreneurial firm serving entrepreneurially-minded clients from a diversity of industries. Clients work with RSA to gain an unfair advantage in their marketing and sales programs. Clients typically subscribe to RSA's Outsourced Marketing Department program at a flat monthly fee or on a by-project basis. RSA delivers marketing services through an expanding brand family, including Hydraulic Studio (commercial/industrial imagery), Air Capital Drone Co. (aerial drone video) and Hydraulic Online (websites and online marketing services). RSA also specializes in sourcing and delivering new marketing technologies.



RSA Marketing is a Google Partner Agency, Qualtrics Partner, Lead Forensics Platinum Partner and an Inc. 5000 company.



For more information, visit rsaconnect.com.