Wichita Pain Center Introduces "Transformation 360" Program to Help Patients Turnaround Serious Health Issues

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --Chiropractic care facility Wichita Pain Center is introducing a new health analysis and natural treatment program they call “Transformation 360.” They believe this complete health review and healing program can help reverse the effects of type 2 diabetes and prevent the onset of other serious health issues later in life. The idea is to compile a complete wellness profile of the patient in order to come up with a plan for sustainable health. According to the doctors at Wichita Pain Center, improving the patient’s overall health is often the most effective way to knock out symptoms long term.



The chiropractors at Wichita Pain Center are passionate about helping people improve their health through non-invasive, natural healing methods. Transformation 360 is a starting point for anyone looking to improve overall wellness and for those already suffering from serious health issues. The two-part process includes a personal health score and individual treatment plan.



After a detailed medical review, Wichita Pain Center patients get their very own “WICO score,” which, according to WPC staff, “is like a FICO score for your overall health.” A doctor trained in advanced pain diagnostics then reviews the score and explains its meaning to the patient. Treatment will commence only after the patient has a strong understanding of their role in the wellness process.



About Wichita Pain Center

Wichita Pain Center uses natural healing methods to provide lasting relief from joint soreness, back and muscle pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff problems, and internal organ dysfunction. Their lead chiropractor, Dr. Mark Albers, is one of the only Kansas chiropractors to have been awarded Diplomate of Internal Disorders status.



Find out more about their chiropractic and pain management services at www.wichitapaincenter.com