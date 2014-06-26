Wichita Pain Center Treats Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Without Medication

Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2014 --Dr. Mark Albers of the Wichita Pain Center provides treatment for sufferers of carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS, or occupational neuritis) and other conditions that are the result of repetitive tasks many people perform at work or throughout their daily lives. Activities that strain the muscles and nerves such as typing, sewing or using certain kinds of machinery commonly result in inflammation and pain after months or years of constant repetition. In the case of CTS, the pain is a result of stress and inflammation in the carpal tunnel, a tube-like structure formed by the carpal (wrist) bones. Through this channel travel nine tendons and one nerve, called the median nerve. CTS symptoms arise when the median nerve is irritated by the constant friction and strain on the tendons that accompany it through the carpal tunnel. CTS has been so frequently diagnosed that it’s referred to as “the occupational disease of the 1990s.”



This condition is a present irritation for many people across disciplines and lifestyles, from home makers to office workers, meat cutters, assembly line workers, carpenters, musicians and many others. In extreme cases, or because of improper or incomplete care, fractures in the wrist or hand bones caused by poorly designed implements or hand tools that vibrate or involve percussive motions may damage the hand or wrist and lead to CTS. Other conditions may lead to the development of CTS, such as rheumatoid or osteoarthritis. It is often diagnosed in women who are pregnant women or are using birth control pills, and people with underactive thyroid glands. Common medical treatments for CTS involve wrist immobilization, icing, and medication with diuretics or anti-inflammatories. For persistent, chronic pain or pain too severe for long-term treatment, corticosteroids may be injected near the wrist. This method results in temporary relief but, unfortunately, carries an unfavorable relapse rate and side effects. Surgery is an option. In fact, over 100,000 CTS treatment operations are performed yearly. Recovery times for that procedure may require 6 months to 10 years.



Patients suffering from CTS should include a consultation with a Board Certified Chiropractic Internist to discover whether the spinal column is experiencing nerve pressure or inflammation in the route between the arms, wrists and neck, and to help determine if there is any internal organ involvement, like the thyroid, which can create pain in the carpal tunnel. Many muscle and tissue problems may be effectively treated without drugs or surgery. Dr. Albers has become an expert in Transverse Friction therapy, which is applied to tendonitis problems including those that affect the carpal tunnel, as well as the Pain Neutralization Technique, which is utilized to reduce or eliminate pain in seconds without drugs, physical therapy machinery or even joint manipulation. To learn more about the techniques available at the Wichita Pain Center and how to achieve relief for CTS without surgery, visit them online at www.wichitapaincenter.com.