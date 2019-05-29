Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2019 --Starting at $499, the LaserCube is the world's smallest and first battery-powered laser projector. The 4-inch, 3-pound cube combines powerful red, green, and blue lasers with a computer-controlled mirror that displays animations. Its beam can be focused to engrave images or ignite things. The built-in battery offers 3 hours of runtime.



About Wicked Lasers:

Wicked Lasers is a company based in Hong Kong. In 2004, it started with the vision to create the world's most innovative consumer laser technology. It was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2007 for 'World's most powerful handheld laser.' Among other notable products, the company is noteworthy for its Spyder lasers and FlashTorch burning flashlights.