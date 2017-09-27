Widdenburg Watch Hits Kickstarter with an On-Trend Look That Begs a Second Glance

Munich, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --With minimalism on tap, the Widdenburg Watch makes its way to Kickstarter. Mesmerizing on purpose, the new watch from Widdenburg Innovation UG is all about the statement it makes. How so? The wristwatch passes the time by rotating the letters "I" and "O" around its center panel to ultimately spell the words "TICK" or "TOCK." An eye-catching conversation starter, anyone?



Six models in all, the timepiece is available in the Alpha or Phi series. A show stopper in black, white, and red it's specifically designed for the fashion-forward wearer. Put it this way; the new Widdenburg watch is ultra modern even for an individualist.



Anton Babjak, a representative of Widdenburg Innovation UG said of the launch on Kickstarter, "All our designs say, 'be different and be trendy.' We think this watch hits both marks spot on."



In addition to more casual models, both the Alpha and the Phi include a dressier version with a silver mesh wristband and silver watch casing.



For more information visit http://www.widdenburg.com. To support the Kickstarter project visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1142335979/the-widdenburg-watch-featuring-a-real-tick-tock-re.



