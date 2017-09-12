Widely-Praised Beelinguapp Gives iOS Users a Leg Up on Language Learning with Launch on iTunes

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2017 --Creating a torrent of praise in the Google Play Store, the Beelinguapp launches on iTunes and takes iOS by storm. Growing by 1,500 new users a day, the award-winning app helps language learners increase their reading skills and navigate grammar usage with a karaoke-type method. Proven to help those who learn best by reading and listening rather than memorizing out of context vocabulary, the Beelinguapp ups the ante on convenience. With fun on tap, it allows for side by side reading while listening to their audible language of choice. Think, No Fear SparkNotes for language learning. Now think, becoming fluent in thirteen languages by enjoying fairy tales, novels, and news.



Created so users wouldn't have to cross reference words while practicing, the Beelinguapp is also useful for those who don't have a partner to practice with. Saving an average of two minutes per challenging word, the app makes use of an audiobook format. Users just pick a story, the language they want to learn, and their native language. Unlike the platforms Duolingo and Memrise, the app then creates a split screen. With the use of karaoke audiobook animation on both sides, users can read along while learning, falling back on their native language screen for quick reference. All the while, the new language is read aloud by a translator while one follows along using either screen. Easily, one can listen to a sentence as many times as necessary for comprehension, context, and story.



Designed by one man and funded via crowdfunding support, the app is one of a kind. The creator, CEO, and founder of the Beelinguapp, David Montiel, said, "This is a testament to what one person can do with a useful idea. In less than a year, the Beelinguapp has a total of 250,000 users. The 4.7-star rating it received in the Google Play Store was a good indication of how it would do on iTunes. But how could I have known that in its second week, the Apple Store would feature it on their home page? With help like that, it already shows better growth patterns than the Android version did in its first month. I couldn't be happier with the outcome so far."



About Beelinguapp

Beelinguapp is a language learning app for Android and iOS. Based in Berlin, Germany the app was created by David Montiel and received its first, and to date only, round of funding on Kickstarter.



