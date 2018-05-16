Wider Selection of Fire-Rated Downlights Now Available at Downlights.co.uk

Rochdale, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2018 --Downlights.co.uk has always been a major source of lighting products, especially when it comes to high quality LED downlights. Today, it releases a broader array of fire-rated downlights from the most trusted brands, and at affordable prices as well.



Fire-rated downlights serve an invaluable purpose for any home or commercial or industrial property, and the use of fire-rated downlights has been proven to limit or deflect the damage caused by disastrous events such as fires.



Downlights.co.uk has been a leader in LED lighting products for a long time, and it offers every kind of LED light fixture or product customers need, from the most standard LED bulbs to LED strip and wall lights, LED drivers, outdoor LED lights, LED dimmer sockets and switches, and more.



The fire-rated downlights available from Downlights.co.uk are one of a kind as well, and customers who would like to make sure that the fire-rated downlights they purchase are of the highest quality can turn to Downlights.co.uk. Now, the range of fire-rated downlights on offer at Downlights.co.uk is also more extensive, with featured brands such as Aurora Lighting, Halers, JCC, Integral LED, and a lot more.



This broader array of fire-rated downlights is sure to give customers exactly what they need. One popular type of fire-rated downlight, for example, is the Aurora Enlite series of fire-rated LED downlight, which is insulation coverable as well. This fire-rated downlight is available in fixed IP20, fixed IP65, and adjustable IP20, and it comes with three finishes: matt white, polished chrome, or satin nickel. Aside from this, the EFD Pro fire-rated LED downlight is one of the latest offerings from Aurora Lighting, and it supersedes the capabilities and features of the previously-released DLM and Sola ranges.



Another widely-popular fire-rated LED downlight at Downlights.co.uk is the fire-rated downlight from Halers, the H2 Pro (550T), which comes in even more finishes: brushed steel, matt black, matt white, polished chrome, polished gold, and silver. There is also the Aurora MPro fire-rated downlight as well as the JCC V50, which is a colour temperature fire-rated LED downlight that is switchable. What's more, all these fire-rated downlights come with discounts ranging from 40% to 67%. The Aurora Enlite E8, for example, is now available starting from only £14.86, giving customers a 67% discount.



About Downlights.co.uk

Downlights.co.uk, a renowned supplier of a wide array of lighting products, particularly downlights, offers some of the lowest and most affordable pricing for its selection of products. To browse through the selection of downlights at Downlights Direct, such as premier LED downlights, visit the site.